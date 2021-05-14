Arsenal are set to focus their transfer efforts on signing Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le 10 Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the north London side have made Camavinga their “priority” in the summer transfer market.

The same article states that Arsenal are working behind the scenes to try to orchestrate a deal to sign the 18-year-old ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Gunners are facing stiff competition for Camavinga amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The report claims that Arsenal are “doing everything to be perfectly positioned” to sign Ligue 1’s highly-rated teenager in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Le 10 Sport report that Arsenal have what is described as a “major operation” underway to secure the signing of the Rennes midfielder this summer.

The French media outlet claim that the Gunners and other interested suitors will have to pay €50m (£43m) to convince Rennes to part company with the 18-year-old.

The report adds that Camavinga’s current contract is set to expire in 2022, leaving Rennes in a precarious position.

Camavinga has scored one goal and has made two assists in 33 games in Ligue 1 this season.

