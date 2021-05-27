Arsenal are hoping to see off competition from Aston Villa in the race to sign Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal director of football Richard Garlick is eager to orchestrate a deal for the Norwich midfielder ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners want to make Buendia their first signing of the 2021 summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge.

According to the same story, Norwich value Buendia at around £40m – with the Canaries having to pay a percentage sell-on fee to the South American’s former club Getafe.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Arsenal have already initiated discussions with Norwich as both clubs look to get a deal completed early in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Aston Villa have the financial muscle to compete with Arsenal for the 24-year-old’s signature.

The media outlet add that the Birmingham side are hoping Emiliano Martinez can convince Buendia to move to Villa Park ahead of The Emirates.

Buendia scored 15 times and made 16 assists in 39 games in the Championship to help Norwich secure a return to the Premier League.

