Arsenal hope to beat Aston Villa to Emiliano Buendia - report

Arsenal are hoping to beat Aston Villa in the race to sign Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 27 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are hoping to see off competition from Aston Villa in the race to sign Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal director of football Richard Garlick is eager to orchestrate a deal for the Norwich midfielder ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners want to make Buendia their first signing of the 2021 summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge.

According to the same story, Norwich value Buendia at around £40m – with the Canaries having to pay a percentage sell-on fee to the South American’s former club Getafe.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Arsenal have already initiated discussions with Norwich as both clubs look to get a deal completed early in the summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Aston Villa have the financial muscle to compete with Arsenal for the 24-year-old’s signature.

The media outlet add that the Birmingham side are hoping Emiliano Martinez can convince Buendia to move to Villa Park ahead of The Emirates.

Buendia scored 15 times and made 16 assists in 39 games in the Championship to help Norwich secure a return to the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill (Photo: DAZN / Screen grab)
Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Man United’s loss to Villarreal in Europa League final
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Villarreal in Europa League final
Gary Neville
Gary Neville names his favourite two Man United players right now
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Joe Willock issues update on his future for Arsenal and Newcastle United fans
Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)
'Extremely effective': Garth Crooks raves about Chelsea FC star Antonio Rudiger
Related Articles

Home »
Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill (Photo: DAZN / Screen grab)
Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Man United’s loss to Villarreal in Europa League final
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Villarreal in Europa League final
Gary Neville
Gary Neville names his favourite two Man United players right now
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Joe Willock issues update on his future for Arsenal and Newcastle United fans
Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)
'Extremely effective': Garth Crooks raves about Chelsea FC star Antonio Rudiger
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network