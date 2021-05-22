Arsenal step up their interest in Norwich playmaker Emiliano Buendia - report

Arsenal are set to step up their interest in Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 22 May 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are set to step up their interest in Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia as Mikel Arteta looks to replace Martin Odegaard in the summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are already turning their thoughts towards possible replacements for Odegaard ahead of the Norway international’s expected return to Real Madrid.

The same article states that Odegaard appears likely to return to Real Madrid this summer despite the north London side’s interest in securing a permanent deal for the 22-year-old.

According to the same story, Arsenal are looking at Buendia as a potential signing to improve their creative options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Arsenal technical director Edu has registered the north London side’s interest in signing Buendia in the summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that Buendia is a primary target for Arsenal ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window but the Gunners haven’t made a concrete offer for the Norwich midfielder.

Buendia has scored 14 times and has made 17 assists in 39 games in the Championship this term.

The Argentinian playmaker has scored 24 times in 121 games in all competitions since his move to Norwich from La Liga outfit Getafe in 2018.

