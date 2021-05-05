Arsenal are interested in a potential deal to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Arsenal are eager to sign a new central midfielder to add depth to Mikel Arteta’s team ahead of the Spaniard’s second full season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners have placed the Rangers midfielder on their shortlist of targets following his impressive performances under Steven Gerrard.

According to the same story, Arsenal have informed the Scottish Premier League title winner that they’re prepared to hand him a five-year deal at The Emirates.

The report goes on to add that Rangers are currently in the process of attempting to tie down Kamara to a new long-term deal following their SPL triumph.

Football Insider claim that Rangers will be looking for a transfer fee in the region of £10m if the Scottish champions are to part company with Kamara this summer.

Karama has scored two goals and has made two assists to help Gerrard’s side win their first SPL title in 10 years.

Rangers signed Kamara in a £50,000 deal from Dundee in 2019.

The Finland international has scored four times in 104 games in all competitions this term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip