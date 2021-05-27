Arsenal are considering reigniting their interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal were interested in the Lyon playmaker last summer but the Gunners weren’t prepared to meet the Ligue 1 side’s £60m price tag.

The same article states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Arsenal technical director Edu were in disagreement about whether Aouar should be the north London side’s top priority.

According to the same story, Edu won the battle of wills and the Gunners ended up signing Thomas Partey in a big-money deal from Atletico Madrid last summer.

The report goes on to add that Arteta still believes Aouar is a player capable of improving his Gunners squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

L’Equipe suggest Aouar’s price tag may have halved to £30m after Lyon failed to qualify for the Champions League to leave the French side facing financial difficulties.

The media outlet highlights that Aouar had a challenging 2020-21 season to lower his valuation ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

Aouar scored seven times and made three assists in 30 games in the French top flight last term.

The Lyon star has been capped once by the France national team.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip