Arsenal are ready to cash in on Joe Willock in order to fund a permanent deal for Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are open to idea of selling Willock in a £20m deal to Newcastle United this summer.

The same article states that the Gunners could increase their asking price given Willock’s impressive impact at the St James’ Park outfit in the current campaign.

According to the same story, Arsenal are prepared to part company with the highly-rated 21-year-old provided the Gunners can manufacture a permanent deal for Odegaard.

The report goes on to add that Mikel Arteta is eager to secure Odegaard’s signature on a long-term basis as the Spanish head coach looks to continue his rebuild at the north London side.

The Daily Telegraph suggest that Newcastle could convince Allan Saint-Maximin to stay at the club if the Magpies manage to sign Willock in a permanent deal.

Willock has scored seven goals in 13 games in the Premier League this season during his loan spell at Newcastle.

Odegaard has netted one goal and has made one assist in 13 games in the Premier League since his move to Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan in January.

