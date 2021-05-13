Arsenal are weighing up a potential bid to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Arsenal are ready to completely overhaul their squad in the summer following a difficult first full season under Mikel Arteta.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking to sign a new striker amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been alerted to the fact that Dembele could be available to sign this summer following his loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

The report goes on to report that los Rojiblancos have the option to sign Dembele in a £30m deal in the summer but it’s unclear whether Atletico will move to make his transfer permanent.

The Daily Telegraph add that Lyon would be willing to sell the 24-year-old in a deal worth around £25m but Arsenal will have to deal with notoriously tough negotiator Jean-Michel Aulas.

Dembele has failed to score in six appearances for Atletico since his move to the Spanish capital.

The French striker has scored 45 times in 108 games in all competitions during his two and a half seasons at Lyon.

Dembele netted 19 times in 64 games for Fulham between 2013 and 2016 before he scored 51 goals during his two seasons at Celtic.

