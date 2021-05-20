Arsenal to reignite interest in FC Barcelona goalkeeper Neto - report

Arsenal are looking at FC Barcelona goalkeeper Neto as a potential summer signing, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 20 May 2021, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign FC Barcelona goalkeeper Neto ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Give Me Sport, is reporting that the Gunners are ready to rekindle their interest in the former Valencia shot-stopper.

The same article states that the Gunners attempted to sign Neto on loan in the January transfer window but the north London side were unable to finalize a deal.

According to the same story, Arsenal could launch a fresh bid to sign Neto this summer as the Gunners look to bolster their options between the sticks ahead of Arteta’s second full season in charge.

The report goes on to add that Bernd Leno is committed to staying at Arsenal but Neto could be signed as the Germany international’s back-up for the 2021-22 campaign.

Neto has played for Fiorentina, Juventus, Valencia and FC Barcelona during his 10-year career in European football so far.

While the Brazilian shot-stopper was first choice at Fiorentina and Valencia, Neto has been used as an understudy at Juventus and FC Barcelona.

Neto has made 16 appearances for FC Barcelona since moving to Camp Nou from Valencia in 2019.

Arsenal sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa last summer.

