Arsenal are involved in a three-way battle to sign Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan for the signing of Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer, according to a report.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal and Spurs are looking at the Turkey international as a potential recruit capable of improving their respective midfields ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that AC Milan are ready to rival the north London clubs for the 20-year-old’s signature as the transfer battle for Kokcu hots up this summer.

According to the same story, Kocku’s representatives visited AC Milan’s training ground last week ahead of a potential summer move to the Serie A giants.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal were thought to be in pole position to sign Kokcu but AC Milan’s interest could scupper Mikel Arteta’s hopes of signing the Turkish midfielder.

The Daily Mail go on to add that the Gunners have an “advanced interest” in the Feyenoord playmaker.

The media outlet add that Tottenham’s recruitment staff have earmarked Kokcu as a potential summer signing despite Spurs being with a manger at the moment.

Kokcu has scored three goals and has made two assists in 21 games in the Eredivisie in the current campaign.

The Turkish midfielder has netted 11 times in 75 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

