Arsenal and Everton are interested in a swoop to sign FC Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report.

Sky Sports is reporting that FC Barcelona are prepared to sell Coutinho in the 2021 summer transfer window following another underwhelming season at Camp Nou.

The same article states that Coutinho looks increasingly likely to call time on his disappointing spell at FC Barcelona after he moved to the Spanish side in January 2018.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Everton are interested in the Brazil international given his fine spell at Liverpool FC between 2013 and 2018.

The report goes on to add that Coutinho underwent knee surgery for the third time last month to rule the 28-year-old out of contention for Brazil’s Copa America campaign.

Sky Sports reveal that Coutinho still has two years left to run on his current deal at FC Barcelona.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £120m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window after he established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

The South American forward struggled to hit the ground running at FC Barcelona and spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Coutinho scored two goals and made two assists in 12 appearances in La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

