Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop for Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester City are ready to sell Mahrez and Sterling in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Premier League champions are ready to offload some key members of their squad ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Manchester City are willing to listen to offers for Sterling despite the 26-year-old’s return of 10 goals and seven assists in their title-winning campaign.

The Daily Mail goes on to add that Mahrez could also be sacrificed as part of Pep Guardiola’s plans to give his forward line a makeover ahead of their title defence.

The report goes on to add that the Citizens could also consider selling Brazil international Gabriel Jesus and French defender Aymeric Laporte.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal have an interest in Mahrez and Sterling as the Gunners look to continue their rebuild after a disappointing eighth-placed finish.

The story suggests that Arteta’s prior working relationship with Mahrez and Sterling could work in the north London side’s favour but the report raises questions about whether the Gunners could afford a deal.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also long-term admirers of Sterling, according to the report.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip