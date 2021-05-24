Arsenal are facing competition from Leicester City in the race to sign Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Leicester have entered the battle for Bertrand’s signature as the 31-year-old prepares to leave Southampton at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Southampton have confirmed that Bertrand will leave the south coast club at the end of the current campaign following a breakdown in talks over a new deal.

According to the same story, the former Chelsea FC defender is attracting a lot of interest given that the experienced defender will be available to sign without a transfer fee.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal and AC Milan have been monitoring Bertrand for some weeks but Leicester have entered the fray.

talkSPORT claim that Leicester are ready to offer Bertrand a one-year deal to provide cover for James Justin and Luke Thomas.

Bertrand has made one assist in 29 games in the Premier League this term.

The England full-back has netted eight goals in 244 games in all competitions for Southampton over the past six seasons.

Bertrand has won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League in his professional career.

