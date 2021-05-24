Arsenal face competition from Leicester City for Ryan Bertrand - report

Arsenal face competition from Leicester City for the signing of Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 24 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are facing competition from Leicester City in the race to sign Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Leicester have entered the battle for Bertrand’s signature as the 31-year-old prepares to leave Southampton at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Southampton have confirmed that Bertrand will leave the south coast club at the end of the current campaign following a breakdown in talks over a new deal.

According to the same story, the former Chelsea FC defender is attracting a lot of interest given that the experienced defender will be available to sign without a transfer fee.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal and AC Milan have been monitoring Bertrand for some weeks but Leicester have entered the fray.

talkSPORT claim that Leicester are ready to offer Bertrand a one-year deal to provide cover for James Justin and Luke Thomas.

Bertrand has made one assist in 29 games in the Premier League this term.

The England full-back has netted eight goals in 244 games in all competitions for Southampton over the past six seasons.

Bertrand has won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League in his professional career.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts as Liverpool FC finish third in the Premier League
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher warns Jurgen Klopp about signings after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC
Paul Merson
Paul Merson issues warning to Harry Kane about Chelsea FC, Man United
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Piers Morgan sends message to Nicolas Pepe during 2-0 Arsenal win
Related Articles

Home »
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reacts as Liverpool FC finish third in the Premier League
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher warns Jurgen Klopp about signings after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC
Paul Merson
Paul Merson issues warning to Harry Kane about Chelsea FC, Man United
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Piers Morgan sends message to Nicolas Pepe during 2-0 Arsenal win
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network