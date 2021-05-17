Arsenal are ready to launch a concrete bid to sign Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal have been alerted to the 31-year-old after Southampton confirmed that the England international will leave when his contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners have held talks with Bertrand about completing a move to the north London side this summer after seven seasons at Southampton.

According to the same story, Arsenal are looking to sign cover for Scotland international Kieran Tierney given that the former Celtic man is Mikel Arteta’s only senior left-back.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners are in the market to sign a new left-back as Sead Kolasinac is set to become a free agent at The Emirates this term.

The Daily Mail claim that Manchester City are ready to rival Arsenal for Bertrand as Pep Guardiola looks to sign more cover at left-back.

Bertrand has made one assist in 29 games in the Premier League this term.

The English defender has scored eight goals in 244 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

Bertrand started his career at Chelsea FC but struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Stamford Bridge before his move to Southampton in 2014.

