Arsenal are one of four clubs looking to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Arsenal are looking at Bertrand as a potential option to bolster their defence ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners are eyeing the Southampton full-back ahead of the expiration of his current contract at the south coast club this summer.

According to the same story, Bertrand’s contract talks with Southampton have stalled to leave the door ajar to a potential transfer in the upcoming window.

The report reveals that Manchester City have also contacted the former Chelsea FC defender about a potential switch to the Eastlands outfit this summer.

Goal go on to report that Arsenal attempted to sign Bertrand in the January transfer window but Southampton rejected the north London side’s approach.

The media outlet claim that the Saints are already looking at replacements for Bertrand after talks between the player and the club broke down earlier this year.

The report reveals that Arsenal want to use Bertrand as a back-up option for Kieran Tierney given the Scotland international’s injury-hit Gunners career so far.

Manchester City are also looking to use Bertrand as a squad player as the Citizens looks to ensure they’ve got sufficient homegrown talent in their squad, according to the report.

Bertrand has made one assist in 29 games in the Premier League this term.

