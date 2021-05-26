Arsenal and Leicester City are interested in a potential summer swoop for Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Nazione is reporting that Arsenal and Leicester have earmarked the 19-year-old as a potential summer recruit to bolster their midfield options.

The same article states that Ricci’s reputation is growing in Italy following a return of two goals and four assists in 33 games in Serie B in the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Leicester have been watching the teenager’s development in Italy’s second tier, with him having already racked up 66 appearances for Empoli senior team.

The report goes on to add that Empoli have set Ricci’s price tag at £13m ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

La Nazione claim that Arsenal and Leicester have already contacted the 19-year-old’s agent Federico Pastorello.

The Italian media outlet even go as far as to say that Leicester are ready to meet Empoli’s asking price to see off interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal could launch a bid for the highly-rated Italian midfielder ahead of Dani Ceballos’ return to Real Madrid this summer.

Brendan Rodgers has earned a reputation for developing promising talent during his stints at Liverpool FC, Celtic and Leicester.

Leicester missed out on a top-four finish on Sunday following a 4-2 loss to Spurs, while Arsenal finished in eighth position.

