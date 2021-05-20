Arsenal have already made their first bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London is reporting that Arsenal have stepped up their interest in the Norway international with a concrete offer to bring Berge to The Emirates this summer.

The same article states that the Sheffield United starlet is open to a move to Arsenal after the Blades were relegated to the Premier League following a dismal campaign.

According to the same story, Berge would be particularly interested in a move to the north London side if Martin Odegaard stays at Arsenal beyond his current loan spell.

The report goes on to add that Sheffield United are open to selling the 23-year-old to raise funds this summer after their relegation to England’s second tier.

Football.London claim that Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Berge but Arsenal appear to be favourites to land the Norwegian playmaker.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal’s initial bid was around £17m but the Gunners will need to pay around £26m to sign the Sheffield United playmaker.

Berge scored two goals in 29 games in the Premier League over the past 18 months since his move to Sheffield United from Genk.

The Blades paid £22m to sign Berge from Genk in January 2020.

Berge scored six times in 101 games in all competitions during his four seasons at Genk.

