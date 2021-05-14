Arsenal are interested in a potential summer swoop to sign Sheffield United playmaker Sander Berge, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Yorkshire Examiner, is reporting that the Gunners have a serious interest in the Norway international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have a potential advantage in the race to sign Berge, who has also been linked with Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta’s assistant Albert Stuivenberg was Berge’s manager at his previous club Genk.

The report reveals that Arsenal technical director Edu has ordered his team of scouts to prepare a report on Berge as well as the on-loan Joe Willock at Newcastle.

The media outlet underline that Edu’s instruction suggests that Arsenal have a genuine interest in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

The Athletic go on to reveal that Berge has a £35m contract release clause in his current deal with Sheffield United.

The media outlet claim that Everton, Aston Villa and AC Milan have all been linked with Berge.

Berge has scored one goal and has made one assist in 15 games in the Premier League this term.

Sheffield United signed Berge in a £22m deal from Belgian outfit Genk in the 2019 summer transfer window.

