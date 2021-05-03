Arsenal are confident about signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Gunners are feeling good about their chances of signing the Mali international in a £30m deal from the Seagulls in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Bissouma appears likely to leave Brighton in the summer despite the versatile midfielder having two years left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from their Premier League rivals Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for Bissouma this summer.

But the report reveals that Arsenal believe they can convince Bissouma to move to the Emirates Stadium to play alongside Thomas Partey in the heart of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The Daily Star go on to add that the Gunners will still look to sign Bissouma even if the north London side opt to part company with Arteta at the end of the season.

The media outlet claim that Brighton would be happy with a £30m return on a player that Graham Potter signed for £15m from Lille three years ago.

Bissouma has scored one goal in 32 games in the Premier League this term.

The 24-year-old has netted four goals in 91 games in all competitions for the Seagulls.

