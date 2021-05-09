Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v West Brom

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to edge to a 2-1 win against West Brom at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners suffered the disappointment of a semi-final exit in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night to end their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next term.

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw with Villarreal in the second leg of their last-four clash as Unai Emery’s progressed to the final against Manchester United on away goals.

The north London side are languishing in ninth position in the Premier League table to leave the Gunners 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Arsenal have only managed to win two of their last six games in the Premier League to highlight their inconsistency under Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge.

West Brom need to beat Arsenal to keep alive their slim hopes of avoiding the drop.

The Baggies are in 19th position and 10 points from safety in the Premier League table.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to edge to a 2-1 win over West Brom.

“It’s been disappointing week for Arsenal, but they should win this one and I believe it’s a must win for them, they have to put the disappointment behind them and try to end the season on a high by winning their remaining games,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 12 games against West Brom in the Premier League since September 2010.

The Gunners have lost 13 games in the Premier League this season for just the second time in the north London side’s history in the top flight.

