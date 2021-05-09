Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v West Brom

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a 3-1 victory in their home clash against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of their disappointing goalless draw with Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final second leg as they missed out on booking their spot in the final.

It has been a largely disappointing campaign for Mikel Arteta’s men, and the north London side are now focused on finishing as highly as possible in the Premier League table.

Arsenal started the weekend in ninth place in the Premier League table as they look to climb the positions and beat their eighth placed finish from last term.

They are preparing to welcome a West Brom side who have just been relegated from the Premier League as the Gunners look to end the season on a positive note.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a comfortable home win against West Brom on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “West Brom visit London with nothing other than pride to play for after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

“They take on an Arsenal side that were unlucky to go out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

“They created loads of chances, but it just wasn’t enough. Unfortunately for West Brom, I think this could be the case of meeting a ‘wounded animal’ and reckon they may feel the wrath of a frustrated Arsenal side.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

