Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Brighton

Michael Owen is predicting that Arsenal will edge to a narrow 1-0 win against Brighton at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to record a fifth successive Premier League win to bolster their hopes of securing a spot in Europe.

Arsenal will start the final weekend of the Premier League season in ninth position but just a point behind bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in seventh spot.

The north London side have suffered eight home defeats in the Premier League this term, while Arsenal have only lost five times on the road.

Brighton have only won two of their last six games in the Premier League, having already secured their place in the top flight for another campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to edge to a 1-0 win against Brighton at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been a season of ups and downs for Arsenal fans,” Owen told BetVictor. “It started off promisingly, but quite quickly cracks started to appear.

“That said, they have won their last four Premier League matches, and up against a Brighton side that look a bit tired, I think the Gunners’ will end the season with a fifth victory in a row.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium back in December thanks to Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners are looking to complete the league double over Brighton for the first time since 1981.

The north London side have only won two of their last seven games against Brighton in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side Newcastle, West Brom, Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace in their last four Premier League games.

