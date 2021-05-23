Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to secure a place in Europe next season despite languishing in the bottom half of the table just a couple of months ago.

Arsenal will start the final weekend of the Premier League in ninth place but just a point behind seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London side have won four successive Premier League games to hit their best form in the final weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal are looking to avoid an eighth home defeat in the English top flight following a challenging campaign for Mikel Arteta.

Brighton have already secured their top-flight status for another season, with a 13-point cushion over 18th-placed Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal have been going well – they have won their past four league games – which is typical Arsenal isn’t it?” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

It’s all a bit late, really, but then they always seem to play well when the pressure is off them.

“Seventh place will get them into Europe next season, in the new Europa Conference League, but they could win a fifth game in a row and still miss out if either Tottenham or Everton win as well.

“As long as they do win, glorious failure wouldn’t be the worst way for the Gunners to sign off for the season and the most important thing for them is to get the summer right, because they have not got too many right recently, in terms of recruitment. We wait with baited breath.

“Brighton got a great result against City on Tuesday, and played really well in front of their fans.”

Arsenal are attempting to do the league double over Brighton for the first time since 1981.

The Gunners have struggled against the Seagulls since Brighton were promoted to the Premier League.

Arsenal have only won just two of their seven meetings in the English top flight.

Brighton have beaten Arsenal three times since their promotion.

Arsenal need to earn three points to avoid finishing on their lowest-ever points tally for a Premier League campaign.

