Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v West Brom

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against West Brom in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Gunners missed out on a spot in the Europa League final on Thursday night following a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Villarreal in the last four.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to their former manager Unai Emery and his Villarreal side in the first leg in Spain last week but the Gunners were unable to overturn the deficit following a goalless draw in the second leg.

The north London side’s Europa League exit ended their slim hopes of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League by winning Uefa’s second-tier competition.

Arsenal have struggled for consistency throughout Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

The Gunners have won two of their last six Premier League games to leave Arsenal in ninth position and 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

West Brom will need to beat Arsenal to keep their slim hopes of beating the drop alive given the Baggies are 10 points from safety.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal were 2-0 winners against West Brom at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

“Arsenal have already got Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back and firing after his illness and having Alexandre Lacazette fit too really increases their goal threat,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Defeat here would send West Brom down, but it is just a matter of time until that happens anyway.”

Arsenal have won four of their last six Premier League games against West Brom.

