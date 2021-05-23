Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are in pursuit of a top-four finish in their first season under Thomas Tuchel after the German head coach replaced Frank Lampard back in January.

Chelsea FC lost 1-0 to Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend before the Blues got their revenge with a 2-1 win against Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The west London side managed to hoist themselves above Leicester in the Premier League standings thanks to their 2-1 victory over their top-four rivals.

Chelsea FC will secure a place in next season’s Champions League if they win or match Liverpool FC and Leicester’s results.

However, Tuchel’s side could miss out on a top-four spot if they lose by three goals and Leicester draw.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Chelsea have got the Champions League final next week but they need a win here to make sure of a top-four finish,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I think they will get it.

“Villa have been up and down results-wise recently but they were impressive in their victory at Tottenham in midweek, and they got a good win at Everton at the start of the month too. Dean Smith’s side have improved a lot on last season, that’s for sure.

“They will be lively again at Stamford Bridge, especially with Jack Grealish getting more and more minutes under his belt, but I thought Chelsea won comfortably against Leicester on Tuesday and I’d expect them to get the job done here too.”

Chelsea FC played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their meeting at Stamford Bridge back in December.

The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Birmingham side.

Aston Villa haven’t beaten Chelsea FC in the English top flight since 2014.

