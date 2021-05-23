Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a spot in the Champions League on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel’s side edged to a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to hoist themselves above the Foxes in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea FC will begin Sunday in third position in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Liverpool FC and Leicester City in the top-flight standings.

The Champions League finalists have won four of their last five Premier League games to overhaul Leicester in the race to secure a top-four finish this term.

Aston Villa have endured a challenging second half of the season to find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Dean Smith’s side have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park on Sunday.

“Despite having a couple of poor results in recent weeks, Chelsea must be happy with their campaign overall, especially the second half,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Blues’ fans have a UEFA Champions League final to look forward to next week, however, before then they must win here to be certain of their position in the Champions League.

“As I said, their form of late has slipped slightly, however, if they turn up at their best, I think they’ll win this one.”

Chelsea FC played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge back in December.

Anwar El Ghazi cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opener in their previous meeting this term.

The Blues have won their last four Premier League games on the road.

