Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils secured their spot in the Europa League final on Thursday night despite losing 3-2 to AS Roma in the Italian capital.

Manchester United set up a final meeting with La Liga side Villarreal thanks to their 6-2 victory over the Serie A outfit in the first leg at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions saw their winning run come to an end in the Premier League last time out when Leeds United managed to hold Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a goalless draw.

Manchester United are in second place with their spot in the Champions League next season already confirmed.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is predicting that Manchester United will ease to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

“No surprise but I’ll go for United in this one,” Berbatov is quoted by Metro.

“Ole’s men are riding high at the moment, but I want to see them maintain the second position in the league. Aston Villa are playing for nothing which can lead to a drop in motivation.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 games in the Premier League at Villa Park.

The Red Devils have lost at Aston Villa since a 3-1 defeat on the opening day of the 1995-96 season.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League games on the road.

The 20-time English champions need to go unbeaten in four more games to beat the record set by Arsenal.

