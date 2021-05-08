Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 1-0 victory away to Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the Europa League final and setting up a clash with Villarreal in the showpiece at the end of the month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were beaten 3-2 by AS Roma in the second leg of their semi-final clash on Thursday night but still progressed to the final thanks to their 8-5 aggregate win.

Manchester United will now switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table after having won four of their last five games in the top flight heading into their trip to Villa Park.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing the Red Devils to snatch a narrow victory at Villa Park on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Many a classic has been played down the years between these two at Villa Park.

“Can you believe that Villa’s last win against United at home was back in 1995?

“So, with that in mind, it’s fair to say this is a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils. What’s more, the visitors arrive here undefeated in their last 24 away games in the Premier League.

“Both these sides have been excellent on the counter this season, and when sides that play that way meet, it can often result in a cagey affair.

“I’m thinking this one could be just like that, although I do believe United have enough to take the points.”

Manchester United will take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on 26 May.

