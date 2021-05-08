Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday

Saturday 8 May 2021, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday night thanks to a 8-5 aggregate win against AS Roma.

Manchester United were 6-2 winners against the Italian side at Old Trafford before AS Roma restored some pride with a 3-2 victory over the Premier League outfit in the second leg in Rome.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in second position in the Premier League table and nine points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Manchester United are unbeaten since a surprise defeat by Sheffield United back in January to all but secure their top-four finish for a second successive season.

Aston Villa ended a three-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Following the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Roma on Thursday, this is the second of four games in eight days for Manchester United,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But their squad is big enough to deal with that schedule and, other than their top two or three players – like Bruno Fernandes for example – the difference between their first and second choices in each position is not very big.

“Aston Villa are no pushovers, as they showed with their win at Everton last time out, but United should deliver, whatever team they put out.”

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford back in January when the Red Devils scored a late winner.

The Red Devils have won four of their six meetings against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

