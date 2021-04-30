Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brighton v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Brighton and Hove Albion to claim a 1-0 win over Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Whites started the weekend in ninth place in the Premier League table as they bid to finish as highly as possible in their first season back in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Brighton and Hove Albion, however, are down in 17th place and are fighting for their survival in the top flight. The Seagulls are currently just seven points above the relegation zone with five games left to play this season.

Leeds United earned an impressive goalless draw against Manchester United in their most recent outing, a result which followed a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC.

The West Yorkshire side also claimed a 2-1 victory over leaders Manchester City at the start of April.

However, despite their recent good form, former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the home side to claim all three points when they welcome the Whites to the south coast on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leeds travel to Brighton after taking a point against Manchester United last Sunday.

“As I’ve mentioned previously, it’s either feast or famine with Leeds, but if you offered Marcelo Bielsa a point before kick-off, he’d probably have taken it.

“It’s been difficult to get a handle on Brighton all season long. I think most would agree that they’re better than their league position would suggest, however, last week’s defeat against Sheffield United was typical of how it’s gone.

“The visitors have had a string of extremely difficult matches. To be undefeated after playing City, Liverpool and Manchester United is a great effort.

“However, the dynamic slightly changes when you go into a match where fans will be expecting a result.

“That combined with fatigue, makes me think we could see a home win here. It’s 1-0 Brighton for me.”

Leeds United will host Tottenham in their next Premier League game on Saturday 8 May.

