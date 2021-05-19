Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s top-four hopes after 3-0 win at Burnley

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC are “huge favourites” to wrap up a fourth-place finish after their 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Reds made the trip to Turf Moor knowing that a win would hoist them above Leicester City after the Foxes lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside outfit broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Andy Robertson picked out Roberto Firmino with a cross to tee up the Brazilian forward to break the deadlock.

Liverpool FC extended their lead in the second half when Nathaniel Phillips scored his first goal for the Merseyside outfit with a header from Sadio Mane’s cross.

The Reds wrapped up three points with two minutes left to play when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench to seal a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor.

Liverpool FC moved into fourth position thanks to their superior goal difference ahead of the final day of the Premier League season.

Former Reds defender Carragher reckons Liverpool FC should wrap up a top-four finish.

“It’s great for Liverpool FC’s goal difference,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“The more goals Liverpool get the lower Brendan Rodgers and the Leicester players will be sinking in the sofa. Liverpool FC are huge favourites to qualify for the Champions League and finish the job off.”

Liverpool FC will take on Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season at Anfield, while Leicester will host seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds have won seven of their last nine games to finish the Premier League season in good form.

