Jamie Carragher raves about 24-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win at Burnley

Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Nathaniel Phillips for his impact on the Liverpool FC team after the Reds defender scored in a 3-0 win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half when Andy Robertson managed to pick out Roberto Firmino inside the Burnley area.

Firmino produced a clinical finish to score his third goal in two Premier League games to help Liverpool FC ease into an undeserved lead.

Liverpool FC doubled their advantage in the second half when Nathaniel Phillips scored his first goal for the Reds with a header from Sadio Mane’s cross.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench to secure a 3-0 win for the visitors to hoist Liverpool FC into fourth position in the table.

Phillips won nine headers and completed three successful tackles in a huge performance at the back for the 24-year-old.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was impressed with Phillips for his goal as well as his talismanic performance at the back.

“I’m going to go for Nat Phillips [for man of the match],” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“If a double decker bus came into the box, he’d head it away.

“I’ve been a huge fan since he has come into the team. He’s had a couple of huge games against West Brom and Burnley.

“If Liverpool do cement a Champions League spot on the final day of the season, he’ll be a big part of the reason why considering the problems they’ve had at centre-half this season.”

Liverpool FC will take on Crystal Palace in their final Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 season at Anfield.

The Reds will secure a place in the Champions League next term provided Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Palace and Leicester don’t score three goals more than Liverpool FC in a win over Tottenham.

