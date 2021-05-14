Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Burnley v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Burnley to claim a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds United head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League as they aim to finish the season as highly as possible in the table.

The Whites are currently in 10th place in the table and have won two of their last five games in the top flight, including a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Burnley, meanwhile, are currently 15th in the table after having won two of their last three Premier League outings.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing the Clarets to claim all three points when they host Leeds United at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leeds travel to Burnley fresh from their 3-1 victory at home to Spurs last Saturday.

“It was a typical Leeds performance as they ran the legs off their north London rivals.

“Burnley landed the final nail in Fulham’s coffin midweek with a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage.

“They soaked up the Fulham pressure and were clinical on the counter.

“Winning these types of matches is something we’ve become accustomed to from Sean Dyche’s side over the years, and back on home soil, I think they’ll carry that good form into to this match.”

It’s either feast or famine with Leeds, and like what happened in their recent match against Brighton, I think they’ll come unstuck here.

Leeds United have won 15 of their 35 games in the Premier League this season in what has been an impressive campaign for Marcelo Bielsa’s men in their first year back in the top flight.

