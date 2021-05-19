Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Burnley at Turf Moor to bolster their hopes of a top-four finish on Wednesday night.

The Reds were dramatic 2-1 winners against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Liverpool FC fell behind in the 15th minute when Hal Robson-Kanu managed to slow a finish past Alisson Becker before Mohamed Salah equalised in the 33rd minute.

However, Alisson became the first Liverpool FC goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal when he glanced a header past Sam Johnstone in the sixth minute of added time.

Liverpool FC are the in-form team in the Premier League following a return of 20 points from their last eight top-flight fixtures, including a 4-2 win at Manchester United last week.

Burnley have lost four of their last six Premier League games to leave Sean Dyche’s side in 15th position in the table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

“Burnley will score and this won’t be a comfortable night for Liverpool – but I’d back the Reds to win,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t know for sure that winning their final two games of the season will secure a top-four place because goal-difference may decide it, but all they can do is look after their side of things by taking the points at Turf Moor.

“Sunday looked like it would be yet another day where Liverpool dropped points in a game they should have won, but they will be buoyant after Alisson’s winner against West Brom.

“At least one of the teams immediately above them will drop points the night before they play Burnley, which will be another massive incentive. It won’t be easy, but I think Liverpool will get the victory they need.”

Liverpool FC lost 1-0 to Burnley at Anfield back in January when Ashley Barnes scored a late winner.

The Reds have failed to win their last two games against Burnley, although both fixtures were at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have scored eight goals in three successive victories at Turf Moor.

