Gary Lineker reacts to Timo Werner’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to praise Timo Werner as Chelsea FC reached the Champions League final thanks to a 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

The Blues managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final tie at The Bernabeu last week.

Werner has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea FC following his £54m move to the west London side from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer.

However, the Germany international justified his starting spot in Thomas Tuchel’s side with the opening goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

N’Golo Kante combined with Werner before the French midfielder teed up Kai Havertz but the German playmaker’s shot hit the crossbar.

But Werner was on hand to produce a simple header to break the deadlock before Mason Mount sealed Chelsea FC’s progress to the final in Istanbul with five minutes left to play.

Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on Werner’s goal: “Brilliant from Kante, silky from Havertz, proper goal from Werner. @ChelseaFC lead.”

The Match Of The Day host gave a rave review of Chelsea FC’s performance against the Spanish giants after the Blues set up a final meeting with Manchester City.

Lineker added: “Finally Chelsea bury the semifinal. They’ve been excellent and a million miles the better side against the poorest Real Madrid team I think I’ve ever seen.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a clash against Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday.

