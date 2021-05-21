Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues have identified Tchouameni as a potential signing capable of improving Thomas Tuchel’s midfield options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are interested in the 21-year-old following his standout performances for Niko Kovac’s AS Monaco side in the current campaign.

According to the same story, the Ligue 1 side value their midfield dynamo at around £34m given his growing importance to AS Monaco since his move from Bordeaux in 2020.

The report goes on to add that Tchouameni’s future at AS Monaco could depend on whether the French side are able to secure a place in next season’s Champions League thanks to a win over Lens on Sunday.

The France Under-21 international has scored two goals and has made four assists in 35 games in the French top flight this term.

The AS Monaco star has also netted one goal in six appearances in the Coupe de France.

Chelsea FC, like AS Monaco, still have work to do to secure their place in next season’s Champions League competition.

The Blues are in third position but just a point ahead of Liverpool FC and Leicester City ahead of Sunday’s clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

