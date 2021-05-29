Chelsea FC are interested in a surprise swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to reunite with Hofmann this summer.

The same article states that Tuchel has been impressed with Hofmann’s performances for Borussia Monchengladbach in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign.

According to the same story, Hofmann is “open to offers” as the Germany international looks to consider his future at Borussia Monchengladbach beyond the summer.

The report goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC could consider Hofmann as a vastly cheaper alternative to in-demand Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Kicker claim that the Champions League finalists could secure Hofmann’s signature in a deal worth around £13m in the summer.

The media outlet add that the 28-year-old’s ability to play on the left or the right of Tuchel’s attack should appeal to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Hofmann has scored six times and has made 11 assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 season.

The German midfielder has played for Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz O5 and Borussia Monchengladbach in his career so far.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

