Michael Owen is backing Kai Havertz to blossom into a “great asset” for Chelsea FC but urged the Blues to be patient with the Germany international.

The 21-year-old has endured a challenging debut campaign in the Premier League following his £71m move to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Havertz struggled to hit the ground running after the German forward contended with coronavirus before he was unable to secure regular first-team football under Frank Lampard.

However, current Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has helped to rekindle some of Havertz’s best form since the German head coach replaced Lampard earlier this year.

Havertz played a key role in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night after his initial shot led to Timo Werner’s opener.

The German playmaker scored twice in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the west London derby in their last Premier League outing to score his third and fourth league goals of the 2020-21 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Havertz to become a key player for Chelsea FC once the German talent has fully settled in the English capital.

“I like Havertz,” Owen told BT Sport. “Some people hit the ground running when they come to the Premier League, he’s needed a bit of time but he’s a great asset.

“Not many players can do what he does. He’s going to be very good for this football club, I just think he needs time.”

Havertz has scored seven goals and has made three assists in 37 games in all competitions in his first season at Chelsea FC.

The German could feature against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

