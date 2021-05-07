Rio Ferdinand has compared Kai Havertz to Dimitar Berbatov, tipping the German midfielder to become a key player for Chelsea FC in future seasons.

The Germany international produced an impressive performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid to help the west London side secure their place in the Champions League final.

Havertz was directly involved in Chelsea FC’s opening goal after he hit the crossbar with an effort before Timo Werner finished with a simple header to break the deadlock.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals and has made one assist in his last two appearances for Chelsea FC to hit his best form at crunch time in the 2020-21 season.

BT Sport pundit Ferdinand likened Havertz’s style of play to Berbatov, predicting that the German will blossom into an important player for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “He [Havertz] reminds me of Berbatov, a player I played with at Manchester United.

“He’s got that lazy swagger at times and that nonchalance about him.

“The guy is just so smooth man. The game doesn’t quicken up around him. The game slows down to his pace, he gets things done.

“I think he will grow into a really important player for Chelsea.”

Havertz started his career at Berbatov’s former club Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 36 times and making 23 assists in 118 league appearances for the German side.

The 21-year-old moved to Chelsea FC in a £71m deal from Leverkusen last summer, making him the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history behind Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Havertz has scored seven times and has created three goals in 37 games in all competition in his first season in south west London.

