Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will edge to a 1-0 win against Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC will look to win their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel after the German head coach took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard earlier this year.

The Blues eased a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley in the previous round thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s second-half winner against the Premier League champions.

Leicester secured their first FA Cup final appearance since 1969, having finished as runners-up on four previous occasions.

The Foxes lost 4-2 to Newcastle United last week before Leicester edged to a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night following Emile Smith Rowe.

Leicester were 2-0 winners against Chelsea FC in their Premier League meeting in January.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to win their first FA Cup under Tuchel with a narrow win against Leicester on Saturday evening.

“Chelsea’s midweek defeat by Arsenal opens the door a little to the teams below them in the race for the top four, especially because they are trying to win the FA Cup this weekend, while their rivals play in the Premier League,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Blues made seven changes for the Gunners game, which felt like too many to me – even with a game like this next. It obviously backfired because of the result they got.

“Thomas Tuchel will pick his strongest team here though, and I think they will have too much for Leicester – the Foxes got a good win at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but that was against a weakened Manchester United side.

“It will be close but, from what I’ve seen of Brendan Rodgers’ side in the past few weeks, I am not sure they have got enough about them to break down this Chelsea side.

“Having around 20,000 fans back inside Wembley will help, though, especially for whichever team falls behind and needs to be lifted to come back.

“I am still sticking with Chelsea to win it, though. They will create more chances, and they just have to take them.”

Leicester have won two of their last six games against Chelsea FC, but the Blues have only managed to win one of their last six meetings.

Chelsea FC are looking to win the FA Cup for the ninth time.

