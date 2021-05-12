Pat Nevin makes claim about Chelsea FC ahead of Man City final

Pat Nevin has claimed that most of the pressure will be on Manchester City when they face Chelsea FC in the Champions League final later this month.

The Blues secured a 2-1 win over the Citizens in the Premier League on Saturday in what was a dress rehearsal for the final in Istanbul at the end of May.

Chelsea FC have been in excellent form under Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks and they secured their spot in the final by knocking out Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The south west London side will now be focusing on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League before they turn their attentions to their meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side on 29 May.

Nevin believes that the pressure will be firmly on Manchester City to win the final, which he thinks is a situation that could help the Blues.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “There is incredible belief coursing through this group of players and on top of it all, the expectations are limited.

“Consider the pressure on Manchester City in the Champions League final.

“If they lose it will be considered a failure, as they have been trying to get this trophy for so long.

“Chelsea have already won it and nobody was betting on us at the start of the campaign, or even by the start of the knockout stages. Leicester are sinking a little rather than swimming in the league, so they have to find some confidence and form.

“A win against Arsenal will pile the pressure on everyone around us and that is exactly what you want to do at this crucial time. It is back to the old question, who will Thomas Tuchel choose to win this game? Right now, it is hard to see him picking a starting 11 that we will not be confident.

“A final worry, are there going to be too many games too close together? Currently, they can’t come quick enough for the team, the manager or the fans.”

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

They will then prepare for their FA Cup final showdown against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip