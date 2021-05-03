Chelsea FC and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Lucas Vazquez’s contract situation at Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that that there is Premier League interest in the experienced 29-year-old winger ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the current La Liga season.

The same article states that Real Madrid have offered Vazquez a new deal in an attempt to warn off interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, los Blancos have handed Vazquez a wage increase of £24,000-a-week in the hope that the versatile Spain international will reject overtures from the Premier League.

The report goes on to add that Vazquez isn’t short of suitors given that the Real Madrid winger is capable of playing on the right wing and at right-back thanks to his versatility.

AS go on to reveal that Chelsea FC and Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Everton have also been touted with an interest in Vazquez alongside Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish media outlet add that Vazquez appears likely to stay at Real Madrid despite the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

