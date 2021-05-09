Alan Shearer singled out the “magnificent” Reece James for special praise after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The south west London side claimed a narrow victory at The Etihad to deny the Citizens the Premier League title in what was a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final later this month.

Raheem Sterling had put the home side ahead just before half-time, but the Blues fought back and goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso in the second half wrapped up a victory for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

James, 21, has been in superb form for Chelsea FC this season and he has scored one goal and made two assists in 29 Premier League games for the south west London side.

Former England star Shearer was highly impressed by James’ performance against Pep Guardiola’s men on Saturday as he singled out the youngster for praise after the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “The reason why Chelsea were better is that they got Alonso and James higher up the pitch, they were more involved.

“Reece James was magnificent in the second half, he gave [Benjamin] Mendy a horrid time. His pace and quality got Chelsea up the pitch.

“They couldn’t handle him. It was three or four occasions that he did that in the second half. He pulled everyone else up with him.

“Chelsea were prepared to gamble and that was the big difference, it’s a big win for them.”

Chelsea FC will host Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, before they take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

