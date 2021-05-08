Andy Cole has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following his excellent performance in Chelsea FC’s win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The French midfielder was in superb form for Thomas Tuchel’s men as he helped the Blues to notch up a 2-0 victory against the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge and book their place in the Champions League final.

Kante was involved in the build-up play for both of Chelsea FC’s goals, with Timo Werner netting in the first half and Mason Mount putting the game to bed with his strike late on in the game.

The 30-year-old appears to be going from strength to strength under new boss Thomas Tuchel and the World Cup winning midfielder continues to prove himself as a vital part of the Chelsea FC side.

Former Manchester United star Cole singled out Kante for special praise following his excellent performance for the Blues against Real Madrid.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Cole said of Kante: “He’s a joke. Seriously, he’s a joke.

“Watching Chelsea last night, both the goals have come from him breaking play up and slipping someone in.

“People didn’t think he could do that but I think he’s proven he can do all that now. He’s in the right position because he’s cute enough to be in the right position.

“He’s a top player and I don’t think he’s given the credit that he should be given.

“In the first game against Real he was man of the match and, for me, last evening I thought he was man of the match as well.

“I know people will talk about Mount and players like that but Kante last night was top, top drawer.”

Kante has scored one goal and made three assists in 51 appearances for club and country this season.

He will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

