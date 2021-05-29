Andy Robertson has heaped praise on the “unbelievable” Billy Gilmour and is backing the young midfielder to develop into a special player at Chelsea FC.

The Scottish midfielder has been earning praise for his performances for the Blues when given the chance to impress in the first team.

Gilmour first caught the eye last season under Frank Lampard when he was given a handful of chances by the former England midfielder in the first team.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury last year and has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team since then.

The 19-year-old has notched up a handful of appearances under new manager Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks and he has impressed whenever called upon by the German head coach.

Liverpool FC full-back Robertson has now spoken of his admiration for the teenager – and he has backing Gilmour to become a key player for both Chelsea FC and Scotland in the years ahead.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Robertson said: “I’ve played against Billy a couple of times and I’ve spoken to him. He’s a confident lad and an unbelievable footballer.

“I played in one of his first starts when Chelsea played Liverpool in the FA Cup, when they beat us and he got man of the match.

“I remember going up to him after the game and thinking, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing and you’ll be in the Scotland squad before too long’.

“I know a few of the Chelsea boys and they say his attitude is spot on.

“He puts everything into training and when he gets his chance he never disappoints.

“Even at the age he is, the Chelsea manager trusts him in big games and to do that you’re doing something right.

“Billy’s a special talent and it’s about using that talent to keep level-headed — and according to the people close to him there is no doubt about that.

“He’ll have a huge future and a huge career in the game and I’m excited to see him grow.”

Gilmour has made a total of 11 appearances for the Chelsea FC first team this season.

The Blues are currently preparing for their Champions League final showdown against Manchester City on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip