Ashley Cole: What I really think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Ashley Cole has revealed that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Thomas Tuchel since his appointment as Chelsea FC boss earlier this year.

Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January after the former England midfielder was sacked by the south west London side.

The German head coach has had a notable impact since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, having guided the Blues into both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Chelsea FC are also on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League, although they slipped up on Wednesday night when they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Former Blues and England left-back Cole has been impressed by what he has seen from Tuchel so far this season and he thinks that he’s the right man to take the south west London club forwards.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday night before the loss to Arsenal, Cole said: “I had the pleasure to have a meeting with him [Tuchel] last week with a few of the academy staff just to get an insight into how he works on a daily basis.

“It was great to see. He’s got that happy environment, I think he’s got all players on side. They’ve got that work ethic and willingness to want to improve and get better. So I kind of see the way he works and understands.

“When I watch Chelsea I think, OK, I see these passing patterns and the way he sees football was brilliant for me as a young coach. I think he’s just got the players on side. The unforced errors have gone.

“So far he’s done a great job here and following on from this season hopefully next season will be even better.

“Coming into this job with the foundations that Frank left with him being able to play the younger players, he’s had that foundation now. Frank got the best out of the young players, I think at the time he gave them an opportunity and now Tuchel is relishing it and utilising the young players even more.

“You’re seeing some quality, quality young players. I think he came in thinking this was a great job, great time… and you are seeing Chelsea at their best at the moment.”

Chelsea FC are currently gearing up for their FA Cup final showdown against Leicester City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

