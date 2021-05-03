Ashley Cole is backing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to shine in their second seasons at Chelsea FC next term.

The German duo both arrived at Stamford Bridge in big-money deals last summer and have been settling into life at the south west London club fairly well.

While they have both been regular fixtures in the Chelsea FC starting line-up, neither of them have hit the heights they would have been hoping for at the start of the campaign.

They were both in impressive form on Saturday evening as Havertz scored twice and Werner notched up an assist in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea FC left-back Cole is a big admirer of both players and he feels that they will hit top form for the Blues next season after they have settled at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Saturday’s win over Fulham, Cole said of Werner: “I really think he is underrated.

“Yes, he’s missed some big chances and some big opportunities but as a coach and a manager you look at whether players are getting into the right spots.

“The way Thomas Tuchel wants to play and sets the team up, he’s pivotal in that with the way he runs into space and creates space for players like [Mason] Mount.”

Asked about Havertz, Cole replied: “We saw glimpses of his quality against Crystal Palace [in a 4-1 win last month]. He gets into areas where he can face players up and go at them.

“He’s another one who came with a big expectation. People and fans are a bit unfair with price tags but hopefully we’ll see the real benefits of his qualities next season.”

Both Werner and Havertz will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, with the tie finely-poised at 1-1.

