Cesar Azpilicueta issues Chelsea FC rallying cry after Leicester defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they have no time to feel sorry for themselves in the wake of their FA Cup final defeat by Leicester City.

The Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat by the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday evening, with Youri Tielemans scoring the only goal of the game with a fine strike in the second half.

Chelsea FC thought they had equalised in the dying moments but their goal was disallowed after Ben Chilwell was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up by VAR.

The south west London side must now turn their attentions to Premier League affairs and their bid to finish in the top four.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they prepare for their home clash against Leicester City in the top flight on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will then travel to Aston Villa in their final Premier League game of the season ahead of the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Blues star Azpilicueta has now talked up the importance of putting Saturday’s disappointment behind them.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, the Spaniard said: “It’s hard to take but in less than three days we are back and playing again, so we have to recover and go for it.

“Tuesday is a massive game for our Champions League qualification. We are in a position where everything is in our hands and now is the moment, the last week of the Premier League.

“We want to be in the top four and qualify for the Champions League and we have to show it on the pitch.”

Reflecting on the FA Cup final, he added: “We were not clinical enough. We had our chances. In the first half-an-hour we were better, we had a few situations where we could have scored and the game could change, but we didn’t.

“The game didn’t have many chances. We had a few situations in the first half where we could have scored, we didn’t take them, we didn’t make the right decision, and when it is 0-0 and the game goes on it is normal the first goal can win it.

“Unfortunately this time we were on the other side of that.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth in the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season.

