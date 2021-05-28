‘A top team’: Bernardo Silva warns Man City about Chelsea FC threat

Bernardo Silva has warned his Manchester City team-mates that they will have to be at their best if they want to beat Chelsea FC and win the Champions League on Saturday night.

The Citizens are aiming to make it a treble of trophies this season on Saturday night when they take on the south west London side in the showpiece in Porto.

Chelsea FC knocked Manchester City out of the FA Cup earlier this season and the London side will be keen to make amends after they were beaten by Leicester City in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

Manchester City have never won the Champions League, while Chelsea FC last lifted the trophy under Roberto Di Matteo back in 2012.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has warned his team-mates that they will have to be super-focused as they prepare to take on Thomas Tuchel’s men on Saturday.

Speaking to Manchester City’s website, Bernardo Silva said: “Without a doubt [it’s the most important week in the history of the club].

“It’s the only trophy this club hasn’t won yet and also that I haven’t won yet.

“We are aware of that. We are trying to prepare the game the best way possible to win the game and bring the trophy to our fans.

“We need to play as usual, try to keep the ball and try to play as high as possible.

“We know we are facing a team that plays with five players in the back, they defend really well and they are very good at counter-attacks

“They are very strong in the set pieces, too.

“The finals are usually defined in the details, so we need to be focused and ready, because they are a top team.”

Saturday will be the third all-English Champions League final, Chelsea FC having been involved in the first, when they lost on penalties to Manchester United in Moscow in 2008. Two years ago, Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Manchester City are the ninth English club to appear in a European Cup final, more than any other country – Italy and Germany are next on the list with six each.

