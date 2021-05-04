Billy Gilmour: What I really think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Billy Gilmour has admitted that Thomas Tuchel has made a very positive first impression on his Chelsea FC squad following his appointment earlier this year.

Tuchel was drafted in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January after the south west London club opted to part company with the former England international.

The German head coach has had a positive impact at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues having booked their place in the FA Cup final and moved up the Premier League table into the Champions League qualification spots.

Chelsea FC are also set to compete with Real Madrid for a spot in the Champions League final on Wednesday night when they welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Gilmour, 19, made his first Premier League start of the season for Chelsea FC during their 2-0 victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The highly-rated Scottish midfielder has now opened up on what life has been like under Tuchel over the last few months.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Gilmour said of Tuchel: “He’s very hands on, very intense and demanding of the players but he keeps you on your toes.

“You need to work hard in this team. I’m sure he is proud of the result and the performance from the boys.

“We know our jobs in the team. We know we want to play forward quick, break the lines, get behind teams and punish them.

“We’re working on that every day at the training ground so it becomes second nature.”

The teenager also revealed that the mood in the Chelsea FC camp is very positive at the moment.

“We’re taking it a game at a time,” he continued. “We had Madrid last week, we had Fulham and now we’re focused on Madrid again. All the boys are working hard and you can see the results.

“There is a good buzz around the camp. We know we’re in an FA Cup final, we’re in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Madrid, so it’s all down to us.

“We’re ready to go, we’re up for any challenge, so it’s going to be interesting towards the end of the season”

