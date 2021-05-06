Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea FC reaching the Champions League final

Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea FC’s win over Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final underlines the strength of English football at the moment.

The Blues will take on Manchester City in an all-English showpiece at the end of the month after the south west London side knocked Real Madrid out of the competition.

Heading into the game after last week’s 1-1 draw in Spain, Timo Werner headed the home side into the lead in the first half, before Mason Mount netted late on in the second half to secure Chelsea FC’s spot in the showpiece.

Manchester City booked their place in the final thanks to a victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last four on Tuesday night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that Chelsea FC deserve their spot in the final and that their qualification shows how strong English football is currently.

Speaking on CBS Sports on Wednesday night, Carragher said of the all-English final: “It’s an absolute nightmare, really!

“Listen, I’m delighted in a way because it shows where English football is right now. After tomorrow [the Europa League semi-finals] we could have four English teams in the European finals.

“We go back to a big story in the last couple of weeks with the European Super League, I think it tells you why [Florentino] Perez and [Joan] Laporta at the two Spanish giants [Real Madrid and Barcelona] are desperate for a Super League because at this moment in time they can’t cope with the Premier League.

“It’s not just the quality of football, it’s the finances of the teams and the great managers.

“You look at Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp… at the moment the Premier League is the place to be and it’s a sorry tale for the rest of Europe because they seem a fair bit away.

“Chelsea didn’t just beat Real Madrid, they battered them over two games, it should have been four or five really.”

Chelsea FC will have a dress rehearsal of their Champions League final clash on Saturday when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League.

